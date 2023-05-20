Heat wave in TN: CM Stalin tells officials to take precautions in hospitals, offices

With the IMD warning of heat wave conditions for a few more days in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin has asked district Collectors to take measures for better medical treatment of those affected by heat.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heat wave warning for many parts of Tamil Nadu, the district Collectors are ensuring that necessary precautions are taken. The IMD has warned of heat waves for a few more days in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister MK Stalin had already directed Collectors to ensure availability of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) in government hospitals and take all measures for better medical treatment of those affected by heat. The IMD has predicted that maximum temperature will be about 38°C to 40°C in a few pockets over Tamil Nadu on May 20 and 21.

The district Collectors are also making sure that first-aid kits are available for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) workers and ORS is stocked in all hospitals and health centres in the state. The government has also advised long distance travellers to make necessary preparations including carrying bottled water and other precautions required to prevent dehydration in the rising temperature.

The district Collectors have also given instructions to local bodies including gram panchayats and municipalities to ensure the availability of drinking water and first-aid kits in bus terminuses, markets, government offices, hospitals, tourist spots, and places of worship. The Chief Minister has already directed the workers to commence and end their work early. The government has also given instructions to workers on construction sites, agricultural fields, and those laying roads to be cautious and not to work during peak hours.