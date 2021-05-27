Heat wave in parts of Andhra from May 27 to 30, temperature to rise to 46 degrees

Parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, which have been on high alert over the past few days due to Cyclone Yaas, will now witness a heat wave.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to see high temperatures of up to 46 degree Celsius over the next four days, from May 27 to May 30, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has said. Parts of various districts in coastal Andhra Pradesh, including East and West Godavari, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Krishna, are likely to see temperatures rising up to 45 to 46 degree Celsius, while parts of Rayalaseema, as well as Nellore and Guntur districts, are expected to have temperatures going up to 42 to 44 degree Celsius. People residing in areas where a heatwave alert has been issued have been advised by the APSDMA to stay at home as far as possible, and to consume ORS (oral rehydration solution) and drinks like lemon juice, coconut water, buttermilk etc. to avoid dehydration.

May 27, Thursday

Parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts are likely to record temperatures as high as 45 to 46 degrees. Parts of Guntur, Nellore, Chittoor, Prakasam, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts are expected to record temperatures around 42 to 44 degree Celsius.

May 28, Friday

Parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari districts are likely to see temperatures around 45 to 46 degree Celsius. Parts of Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore districts are expected to record temperatures of 42 to 44 degree Celsius. Chittoor, Kapada, Anantapur and Kurnool districts are likely to see temperatures of 39 to 41 degree Celsius in a few mandals.

May 29, Saturday

Parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts are expected to see temperatures touching 45 to 46 degree Celsius, while parts of Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Nellore districts are likely to see temperatures around 42 to 44 degree Celsius. Parts of Chittoor, Kapada, Anantapur and Kurnool districts are likely to see temperatures of 39 to 41 degree Celsius again.

May 30, Sunday

Parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts are again likely to see temperatures reaching 45 to 46 degree Celsius. Parts of Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Nellore districts are likely to see temperatures reaching 42 to 43 degree Celsius. Parts of Chittoor, Kapada, Anantapur and Kurnool districts are likely to see temperatures of 39 to 41 degree Celsius once again.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh has just escaped the worst of the cyclonic storm Yaas, which was earlier predicted to impact the Andhra coast along with the Odisha-West Bengal coast. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed District Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam to be on high alert. In Srikakulam, authorities had evacuated people from the most vulnerable areas.

