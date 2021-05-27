Officials complete first phase of study of Andhra herbal 'COVID cure'

The next phase of research will include toxicity tests and studies on animals.

news COVID19

The first phase of studies into the 'COVID-19 cure' devised by a Krishnapatnam-based herbal medicine practitioner in Andhra Pradesh was completed on Wednesday. The studies were organised under the directions of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS). They were jointly conducted by the Regional Ayurvedic Research Centre in Vijaywada, and the Sri Venkateshwara Ayurveda College in Tirumala.

Officials said that the researchers from the two institutions have completed their retrospective studies. The researchers spoke to 570 persons who had taken the 'medicine' prepared by Anandaiah, a herbal medicine practitioner belonging to Krishnapatnam in Nellore district. According to official sources, the feedback from these people has been transmitted online to the CCRAS.

The next phase of research will include toxicity tests, and studies on animals. The Andhra Pradesh government had decided to rope in Central agencies to evaluate the ayurvedic remedy that a local practitioner claimed to have developed.

The medication prepared by Anandaiah has been attracting people from the surrounding areas over the last few days. However, distribution of medicine was halted after the Lokayukta stepped in following reports that COVID-19 norms were being violated.

Anandiah had become a local sensation after people in search of a 'cure' began landing in droves at his doorsteps, after visuals of his treatment went viral on social media platforms.

However, the push for this herbal COVID-19 'cure' is being questioned by medical experts and rationalists who alleged that it can lead to a disastrous fall out and would promote a belief in unscientific treatments.

Andhra Pradesh Rationalistsâ€™ Association (APRA) president N Venkata Subbaiah has asked the state government to not permit the treatment until it is proven to be effective.