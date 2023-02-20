‘He is Babukka to all, not Baburaj Master’: Nimisha Salim on the legendary MS Baburaj

TNM caught up with singer Nimisha Salim, who is also the great-granddaughter of the legendary Malayalam musician Baburaj, at the Kochi Biennale on Valentine’s Night.

On a stage at the Cabral Yard in Fort Kochi, one of the venues of the Muziris Biennale, Nimisha Salim spoke of love as the only idea that can break all human-made divisions. It took courage to love, she said in the small breaks between her songs. Nimisha is a singer and performer, and on that Valentine’s Night show at the Biennale last week, she chose songs of love, beginning with the unforgettable many that her legendary ancestor – MS Baburaj – had composed for Malayalam films.

Baburaj alias Babukka is the man behind many memorable songs in Malayalam from the 1950s to the 70s – Oru Pushpam Mathramen, Thamasamenthe Varuvan, Suruma Ezhuthiya Mizhikale, Thaane Thirinjum Marinjum, Anuraga Gaanam Pole, and so on. “For concerts, I do Baburaj tributes, or else, I take the audience through songs of my favourite musicians from Salil Chowdhury to AR Rahman, in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi,” Nimisha says.

Growing up in Malappuram in north Kerala, she knew her great-grandfather was a respected figure, who created hundreds of film songs rooted in Hindustani music. She says that in her home, they spoke of Baburaj as any music-loving family would, in Kerala. Mini, a teacher at her kindergarten, recognised her talent and Nimisha began singing at an early age. But she had not taken it that seriously until she was 14 or 15, focused on her school and wanting to, like any child, be with her friends and have fun.



Nimisha at a concert paying tribute to Babukka (banner behind shows Baburaj)

“When I was in class 10, I began connecting to the magic of what he (Baburaj) has done. I got serious about music and I first went to Uppuppa’s (great-grandfather) songs. You couldn’t articulate the brilliance of his work, it is something you just feel the magic of,” says Nimisha. She had sporadic lessons in Carnatic music as a child but what eventually worked for her are the Hindustani lessons she began taking from different masters – Sudheershah, Sarathchandra Marathe, Vijay Sursen, and eventually, Faiyaz Khan.

In college, she studied Literature and afterward, took a job in the IT sector as a Conversational Artificial Intelligence Designer. “I don’t want to solely depend on art for my materialistic needs, at least not yet. At this point, I want to learn music, perform, and flow freely with whatever comes my way, without desperation or dependency,” she says.

So far, Nimisha has sung one film song ('Avani Pontheru' for the film Thee) and three indie songs. She likes both, she says. But most of all, she loves being on stage – that’s where she becomes her truest self, honest and free.

Watch: Nimisha sings Baburaj's song 'Pranasakhi'

By now, she is used to the Baburaj legacy, and the love showered on the family by those who adore him. “Artists and musicians in various phases of their career connect to Babukka songs even today. Many have visited our place and left,” she says, sharing fond memories of singers Manjeri and Shahabaz Aman coming to spend time at home.

Nimisha has spoken of her great-grandfather’s stories countless times. The most cherished ones she has heard her family recall are about Babukka the person, more than Babukka the composer. “Unlike other respected musicians, he is rarely called Baburaj Master by people. Everyone calls him Babukka (ikka being a Malayalam term for elder brother), and that shows the personal connection people still have with him,” Nimisha says.



MS Baburaj / Courtesy - Nimisha Salim