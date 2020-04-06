Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that his son, Nikhil's wedding would take place on April 17 at home, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media in Ramanagara on Monday, Kumaraswmy said that the wedding would not be cancelled as April 17 is an "auspicious day".

"We are not celebrating a huge wedding. Around 15 to 20 people from both families have been invited. It will take place in one of our houses. We will hold a celebration later, once the time is right," Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy's spokesperson told TNM that the wedding is taking place at the bride's residence in Bengaluru's Vijaynagar. Fifteen people from each of the two families have been invited.

"Once the coronavirus threat and the public health issues related to it are settled, then there is a plan to organise a huge celebration in Ramanagara district," Kumaraswamy's spokesperson said.

The plan is to organise a huge event where people from Ramanagara and Channapattana and other taluks in the district are invited for lunch. "They are planning to set up pandals in a 60-acre plot where people from the whole district will be given free food. But this will happen much later when there is no threat of coronavirus," the spokesperson added.

Before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit India, Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha, who is the MLA of Channapattana, had planned a grand wedding for their son Nikhil. Kumaraswamy's plan was to host a wedding in Ramanagara, his home constituency and invite over two lakh people.

On February 10, Nikhil Kumaraswamy was engaged to Revathi alias Ruthu, the grand-niece of former Congress Minister for Housing, M Krishnappa. The engagement party was held at Taj West End in Bengaluru with over 6,000 attendees. The guest list included political big-wigs like Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Congress ministers DK Shivakumar, KJ George and Dr G Parameshwara. IPS officer Alok Kumar, former DG and IG of Karnataka Neelamani Raju also attended the engagement party.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy unsuccesfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya in 2019, losing to Sumalatha Ambareesh. He has acted in Sandalwood films including Seetharama Kalyana.

This is not the first politician, whose children have got married in the midst of a pandemic. Earlier in March, Health Minister B Sriramulu hosted a wedding bash for his daughter Rakshita in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds.

A grand procession was held in Bengaluru on March 5. Over 1 lakh guests attended the wedding bash just three days before the first case of COVID-19 in Karnataka was announced.

