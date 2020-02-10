Nikhil Kumaraswamy engaged to former Cong min’s grandniece Revathi in Bengaluru

There were reportedly about 6,000 guests who attended the ceremony.

news Wedding

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and Anitha Kumaraswamy, got engaged to Revathi alias Ruthu in a private ceremony in Bengaluru on Sunday. Revathi is the grand-niece of former Karnataka housing minister M Krishnappa. Nikhil Kumaraswamy entered politics in 2019 and contested from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency and lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh. He is a film actor.

The couple wore matching clothes in gold and cream colours. Revathi wore a light peach and cream saree, while Nikhil wore a sherwani.

The engagement party was held at Taj West End near Bangalore Turf Club. The decorations at the venue were themed in white, with flowers being brought from all over Karnataka.

They exchanged rose and jasmine garlands, and rings. Nikhil gave Revathi a diamond ring. The couple was blessed by their families and various leaders from political parties in Karnataka.

There were reportedly about 6,000 guests who attended the ceremony. Those in attendance included Chief Minister Yediyurappa, former ministers DK Shivakumar, KJ George and G Parameshwara, M Krishnappa, IPS officer Alok Kumar, former DG and IG of Karnataka Neelamani Raju, JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti, and actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

The cuisine at the event reportedly included at least 30 dishes from across the state, with nine different welcome drinks, 10 different side dishes and 14 types of main courses and seven types of dessert.

After DK Shivakumar got arrested last year for a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, DK Sivakumar and Deve Gowda’s family have become closer. They have been seen together in public several times, and this engagement ceremony was no exception.

The wedding is scheduled to be held in April and Kumaraswamy has announced it will be held in his constituency Ramanagara. "Though Hassan is my my birthplace, Ramanagara gave me political birth. Nikhil's wedding is the only auspicious ceremony in my family. It is my desire to invite and serve food for the people of Ramanagara and Mandya districts," Kumaraswamy had told the media while announcing the engagement date on January 30.