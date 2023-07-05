HC tells Dainik Bhaskar to publish correction on fake news on migrants in Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court, on Wednesday, directed the national Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar to publish a corrigendum (correction) on its front page and homepage across all editions for spreading disinformation (Disinformation is false information deliberately spread to deceive people). The court's decision came in response to false news spread by the publication, which claimed that migrant labourers from Bihar and other northern states were being attacked and killed in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, the court granted anticipatory bail to Prasoon Mishra, a news editor from Dainik Bhaskar's digital division, after he tendered an unconditional apology and agreed to publish a clarification.

Justice AD Jagdish Chandira, presiding over the case, criticised the newspaper for its tendency to publish sensitive news without verifying its accuracy or considering the sensitivity of the subject matter. He expressed strong disapproval, stating, "This Court strongly deprecates the act of the petitioner in publishing such sensitive news without verifying its correctness."

Highlighting the media's role as the fourth pillar of democracy, the court emphasised the importance of prioritising public interest over sensational news stories.

The hearing took place in response to two First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against Dainik Bhaskar by the Tiruppur North Police Station and Tirunindarvur Police Station, as reported by Livelaw. Prasoon Mishra was charged under Sections 153A, 501(1) (b), and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Livelaw reported that the court was informed that the Hindi newspaper had published false news alleging attacks on Bihari laborers in Tamil Nadu for speaking in Hindi, even though no such incidents had occurred. The publication of this news report created a sense of fear among migrant laborers from northern India residing in the state.

However, Prasoon Mishra informed the court that the news was published based on inputs from one of their reporters, Vijay Singh Baghel, who had been reporting from Tamil Nadu for three days and had interviewed four individuals. Mishra further clarified that the news report was removed after a circular was issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu, Sylendra Babu. He expressed that he had no intention of causing panic among migrant workers or fostering enmity between them and the Tamil people.

Considering Mishra's arguments and his apology, the court instructed him to report to the Inspector of Police, (Conventional Crime) Central Crime Branch, Avadi Police Commissionerate, for one week, and to the Tiruppur Police Station for another week.