Havildar Palani from Tamil Nadu among soldiers killed in China-India faceoff at LAC

The soldier, Palani, was 40 years old and belonged to Kadukkalar village in Ramanathapuram district.

A havildar from Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu was amongst the two soldiers and one officer killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley region on Monday night. The havildar died along with another soldier and an Indian army colonel in a massive escalation in the ongoing confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops.

Palani, was 40 years old and belonged to Kadukkalar village in Ramanathapuram district. As soon as the Tamil Nadu government was informed about the death, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami took to social media to condole the death.



In his tweet, the Chief Minister said, "I am deeply grieved by the news that Palani, a soldier from Kadukaalur village in Ramanathapuram district has died as part of the forces protecting the Ladakh border against Chinese army. I express my deepest condolences to the family of Palani who has been martyred. "



According to reports, Palani joined the Indian army when he was 18 years old and has been in the Indian army for over two decades. His wife's name is Vanathi Devi and he has two chldren, one boy and a girl. Polimer News reported that Palani had spoken to his a few days ago and told her that he would not be able to call again for a few days. Palani's brother Idayakani who also works for the army informed the family about the death.

Reports suggest that the violent clash took place near patrolling point 14 in the Galwa valley region. The violence on Monday night was an escalation of tension between Indian and Chinese troops since early May. There have reportedly been casualties on the Chinese side as well. This is, as per reports, the first time there have been casualties along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in over 4 decades.

Acknowledging the sacrifice of three soldiers, DMK chief MK Stalin tweeted, "I salute the sacrifice of Indian army soldiers in Ladakh who have been martyred in the ongoing face off. I further offer my condolences to martyr Palani, who belonged to Ramanathapuram district and served in the Indian army for over 22 years. "

AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran too took to twitter to offer his condolences.

"I offer my condolences to Tamil Nadu based Havildar Palani and two other soldiers who were martyred in China cowardly attack. Condolences to the family and friend of Palani from Ramanathapuram district, who have been affected by this death. We bow to sacrifice.

சீன ராணுவத்தின் கோழைத்தனமான தாக்குதலில் வீரமரணமடைந்த தமிழகத்தைச் சேர்ந்த இந்திய ராணுவ ஹவில்தார் திரு.பழனி உள்ளிட்ட மூன்று பேருக்கும் கண்ணீர் அஞ்சலியைக் காணிக்கையாக்குகிறேன். 1/2 — TTV Dhinakaran (@TTVDhinakaran) June 16, 2020

An official statement issued by the Indian army states that a violent face-off took place on Monday night in the Galwan Valley during the de-escalation process. It confirmed that three persons had died on the Indian side as a result of the violence. However, senior military officials fromIndia and China are reportedly meeting to defuse the tense situation between both sides.