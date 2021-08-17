Guntur student's murder triggers row: Nara Lokesh, other TDP leaders detained

Ramya, a 20-year-old engineering student, was stabbed to death in broad daylight by her stalker on August 15 in Guntur.

news Controversy

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Guntur police behaved high-handedly against its party leaders for meeting the family members of 20-year-old engineering student, N Ramya, who was murdered in Guntur district on Sunday. "The ruling YSRCP government should take immediate action against the police officials who were responsible for the attack on TDP leaders. What was the police doing when the brutal murder of a Dalit girl took place in the vicinity of the Guntur police station?" Naidu asked on Monday, August 16.

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that police attacked TDP leaders Nakka Anand Babu, Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Dhulipala Narendra, calling it a violation of human rights. "It was a blatant attack on the democratic values of the country," Naidu said. It was painful to see a poor girl getting murdered when everybody else was celebrating Independence Day, he added. The TDP has also condemned the detention of MLC Nara Lokesh, in the midst of a scuffle between YSRCP and TDP workers in Guntur, where the two parties reportedly accused each other of trying to politicise the tragedy.

Naidu demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore to Ramya's family. Naidu also challenged the YSRCP government to nab the accused Venkata Reddy, who is the second accused involved in the gang rape of the girl near the Chief Minister's house back in June.

Read: Andhra police on the lookout for second accused in Seethanagaram gangrape case

"It was not so great to use power and might of the government to target TDP leaders such as Nara Lokesh, Nakka Anand Babu, Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Dhulipalla Narendra. What was Disha App doing when the girl's murder took place in close proximity of the Guntur police station?" the TDP Chief said. He claimed that the alleged absence of CCTV cameras in the heart of Guntur town exposed the lack of Jagan Mohan Reddy's concern for the safety of women, adding that the Andhra Pradesh government and the police must be answerable.

Sashi Krishna, who allegedly stabbed Ramya, a third-year engineering student to death in broad daylight on August 15 in Guntur was later arrested by the police.The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Presenting Sasi Krishna before the media on Monday, police officials said that he and Ramya had become acquainted through social media about six months ago. However, she began distancing herself from him after he began to insist on a romantic relationship with her.

The DIG (Deputy Inspector General of Police) SV Rajasekhar Babu said that Sashi Krishna had threatened to kill Ramya several times over the past two months, and stabbed her to death on Monday. He allegedly attacked her after she refused his offer for a lift. Police said there were six stab wounds on Ramyaâ€™s body, and she had breathed her last while being taken to the government hospital. An initial probe by the police revealed that the youth spoke to the victim for a few minutes before attacking her. He also threatened people watching him not to come closer to him and escaped.

Police officials said that the accused was apprehended within a few hours of the crime. While the gruesome incident took place around 10 am on Sunday, he was nabbed around 8 pm from an agricultural field where he was hiding.

Read: Engineering student stabbed to death on road by man in Guntur, attack caught on cam