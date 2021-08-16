Engineering student stabbed to death on road by man in Guntur, attack caught on cam

Andhra Home Minister M Sucharita visited the Government General Hospital and assured strict action against the accused.

A third-year engineering student was stabbed to death in broad daylight by an assailant on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district. The assailant, who was later identified as Sashi Krishna, attacked her with a knife after she refused his offer for a lift. The victim identified as Nalla Ramyasri sustained six injuries on her throat and stomach.

Some passers-by shifted the profusely bleeding girl to the Government General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police Arif Hafeez, who visited the hospital, said police registered a case and launched a hunt for the assailant.

Based on the CCTV footage retrieved and the description provided by eyewitnesses, the Guntur Urban police identified the assailant and detained him hours after the incident. DGP Gautam Sawang appreciated the Guntur Police for immediately arresting the accused. He also assured strict punishment for the accused.

In the CCTV footage that TNM has accessed, the assailant and the student can be seen crossing the road after which they can be seen conversing. Suddenly, the assailant can be seen attacking the woman. He stabs her several times, even as people around stared in disbelief about what they were witnessing.

Initial probe by the police revealed that the youth spoke to the victim for a few minutes before attacking her. He also threatened people watching him not to come closer to him and escaped. The ghastly crime on Independence Day sparked outrage. State Home Minister M Sucharita rushed to the Government General Hospital and condemned the murder. She said police had gathered few clues and exuded confidence that the accused would be arrested in a day or two.

The minister said the police were trying to open the lock of the victim's mobile phone, which could help the investigators. She assured all support to the girl's family.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned the incident. He spoke to police officials and directed them to take stringent action. He asked the police to book the accused under Disha Act and ensure that he get maximum punishment. He announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim's family.

Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the brutal murder of the girl and demanded that the YSRCP government take immediate steps to arrest the culprits. Lokesh said it was shocking that the ghastly murder took place just around the same time when the Chief Minister was waxing eloquent on the Disha Act and women safety in his Independence Day speech. It was clear now that the much-trumpeted Disha Act of Jagan Reddy was of no use at all in ensuring security to women, he alleged.

(With IANS inputs)



