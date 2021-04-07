Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi: List of states with new COVID-19 rules

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a night curfew in 20 cities, between 8 pm and 6 am, until April 30.

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities in the state, from April 7, 2021 to April 30 2021. The curfew has been announced in light of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The cities where the curfew is being imposed include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehasana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar and Amreli.

The state government has reduced the number of people allowed to attend marriage ceremonies to 100 from 200. “Besides, no political or social gathering will be allowed in the state till April 30. In any other type of gathering, only 50 persons will be allowed,” Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, adding that government offices in the state will be shut on Saturdays and Sundays for the whole of April.

The CM also said that poll-bound constituencies ahead of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and Morva Hadaf Assembly elections would be exempt from the restrictions. Increased COVID-19 testing and vigilance against the coronavirus will also be put in place, he said.

Night curfew in Delhi

Delhi on Tuesday announced a night curfew, which will be in effect from 10 pm to 5 am until April 30. However, certain citizens can travel at night by applying for an e-pass.

Restrictions in Karnataka

Karnataka announced on April 3 that places like gyms and swimming pools will be shut, and seating capacity in theatres is reduced to 50%. Physical classes for students of classes 6 to 9 have also been suspended.

Night curfew, restrictions in Maharashtra

On April 3, the state of Maharashtra imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus. These include a night curfew between 8 pm and 7 pm, and weekend lockdowns starting from 8 pm on Friday until 7 am on Monday. It has also barred more than five people gathering in public places during the day. While government offices were allowed to function with only 50 per cent staff, private offices had been asked to shift to the work-from-home model.

Night curfew in Rajasthan

Rajasthan had also announced a night lockdown between 8pm and 6am. Restaurants and hotels are permitted for home delivery of food, during the curfew. The state government had also closed schools for students of classes 1 to 9, and colleges for all except final-year students. Negative RT-PCR tests which are not older than 72 hours are mandatory for all travellers coming to the state. It has also capped the number of people allowed at social gatherings at 100.

Restrictions in Punjab

Punjab had also announced a strict night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am in 11 districts until April 10. All social gatherings, excluding weddings and cremations, are banned in these districts and the maximum attendance at these events has been capped at 200 people.

Night curfew in Odisha

The Odisha government has announced a night curfew in 10 districts, in effect from 10 pm to 5 am.