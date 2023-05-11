‘Grateful to MK Stalin for IT portfolio’: PTR after cabinet reshuffle

The move to remove PTR as the Finance Minister has come amidst the controversial leaked audio tapes purportedly of the DMK leader.

Moments after the Tamil Nadu cabinet reshuffle when Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was removed as the Finance Minister and allotted the Information Technology and Digital Services portfolio, he penned a bi-lingual note in English and Tamil stating that the past two years as Finance Minister was the epitome of his public service and life. The move to remove PTR as the Finance Minister has come amidst the controversial leaked audio tapes purportedly of the DMK leader. Three ministers have been reshuffled, on Thursday, May 11.

PTR, as the Minister is popularly referred to as, listed the various achievements under him in his statement. “Despite inheriting record deficits and debt ratios, we have invested in a record number of social welfare schemes as well as record capital spending, all while delivering record-setting fiscal improvements. This is the epitome of my public service, and indeed of my life. While fiscal consolidation and social spending are necessary steps for an equitable society, the drivers of development and growth are investment, enterprise expansion and job-creation. I am grateful that CM @mkstalin has now assigned me the portfolio of Information Technology – globally the #1 industry for investment and job-creation today. We know that technology shapes the future,” he said.

“Though Tamil Nadu was a pioneer in this field in Thalaivar Kalaignar’s time, we have unfortunately lagged our true potential in this sector in the last decade or so. I plan to build on the great efforts of my predecessor @manothangaraj to attract more investments, accelerate job-creation, and deliver growth at a pace that will re-establish Tamil Nadu as a leading state in IT. I hope my own experience in establishing and managing a pioneering Global Capability Centre 15 years ago, and the connectivity with the IT & ITES Industry gained during my professional career, will enrich my efforts in this new role. I wish the incoming Finance Minister @TThenarasu great success and many more achievements as he assumes responsibility today. I am sure he will accelerate the progress already made and deliver new records in his tenure,” he said and thanked the CM.

May 11, 2023

Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who was earlier the Industries Minister has been made the Finance Minister; Mano Thangaraj, who served as the Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, will now be the Minister for Milk and Dairy Development and Minister SM Nasar, who handled the Dairy Development portfolio, has been dropped from the cabinet.