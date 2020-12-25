Govt to start safaris in Bannerghatta National Park, activists oppose

The safari route will be run on a trial basis until May 31, 2021 and subsequently finalised based on experience.

news Wildlife

n a controversial decision, the Karnataka Forest Department has decided to start a new safari in the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP), located in the outskirts of Bengaluru city. While the government aims to cash in on additional revenue from tourists, conservationists and activists are worried about the dangers associated with increased tourism activity that affects wildlife and flora, fauna of natural habitats.

Currently safaris are conducted within the Bannerghatta Biological Park which is located in the edge of the forests and in light of increased poaching, encroachment, activists are questioning the need for a safari in the national park itself.

TNM has accessed one order signed by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Ajai Mishra who has given the go-ahead for the safari. According to the order, the Deputy Conservator of Forest, BNP, has been asked to identify and create safari routes. The safari route will be run on a trial basis until May 31, 2021 and subsequently finalised based on experience.

Commenting on this, Joseph Hoover, Member of State Wildlife Board and a veteran conservationist, said, “Since there are already safaris in the Bannerghatta Biological park, is there a need for safaris in the National Park?”

He said apart from a lonesome tiger, there are leopards, bears, wild dogs, elephants, gaur, sambar and spotted deer in the 260 sq km forest landscape. While the safari may enthuse wildlife photographers and enthusiasts, local activists are not too happy about the order, he said.

He added the forest department has been looking for safari options to reduce the stress on Nagarhole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves.

Bhanu Prakash, co-ordinator of Bannerghatta Eco Conservation Trust, said, the national park is already suffering from various issues like quarrying, real estate and tourism projects, poaching and heavy traffic in the roads which are crisscrossing the forest. He added, “With these already existing pressures the forest department wants to add to the fragile ecosystems woes.”