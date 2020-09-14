Govt solatium to kin of NEET aspirants who died glorifies suicide: Madras HC judge

In the past few days, four NEET aspirants took away their lives due to the fear of attending the exam.

Justice Kirubakaran of the Madras High Court has expressed his disppointment at the Tamil Nadu government's announcement that it will provide solatium to the kin of NEET aspirants who died by suicide. The judge has said that this makes it appear as the government glorifying suicides. The judge also said that politicians and media should act with caution and refrain from activities that can lead to encouraging suicides.

The single-judge bench, citing a previous order of the Madras High Court that had issued asked the government to to take steps to curb suicides due to NEET, allowed advocate Suryaprakasam to file a contempt of court proceeding if warranted.

Justice Kirubakaran made the observation while advocate AP Suryaprakasam made a mention on the suicides among NEET aspirants due to pressure and fear of failure in the exam.

The advocate said that the suicides are continuing since the Tamil Nadu government has not implemented the order issued in the petition filed by an aspirant named Krithika. He also said that Tamil Nadu government failed to stop the suicides and the High Court should accept a contempt proceeding against the Tamil Nadu government.

Two years ago, a petition was filed by Krithika regarding NEET and the case came up for hearing in Madras High Court. The court had then directed the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate action to stop deaths due to failure in NEET. It asked the government to provide training, and also help to increase the confidence level of students gearing up to attend the exam.

The advocate made a mention of increasing suicides due to NEET, after four students died by suicide recently.