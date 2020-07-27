Govt prepared to deal with school dropouts? Activists in TN raise alarm

With families struggling to survive amid the pandemic, activists anticipate an increase in school dropout rates this year.

Educationalists in Tamil Nadu have warned that there may be an increase in dropout rates among students unless the government intervenes. The pandemic-induced lockdown has made education a distant dream for many children since several households in the state are battling to survive. Activists have urged the state government to draft measures to bring children back to schools.

A recent survey conducted by the Save the Children NGO suggests that more students are likely to drop out of school this year. Among the surveyed households, 62% of students dropped out of school, says the report. The non-governmental organisation surveyed 7,235 families from 15 states in India between June 7 and June 30.

However, with the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development not publishing its own nationwide figures, the data on school dropouts across India will likely become available only when admissions begin and schools reopen.

Based on early trends, however, educationalists and activists point out that the state and Central governments should anticipate record school dropout rates this year and make plans to retain the number of students receiving formal education.

Speaking to TNM, social entrepreneur and educationist Nedunchezhiyan said, the Central and state governments do not yet have a plan to bring children back to school. “We can expect an increase in the number of dropout rates since many families do not have a (source of income). The government has money to spend to improve the infrastructure for children, but they are yet to spend it. There is so much money allocated for education but it is still unspent. The lockdown and the lack of access to education due to online learning can increase the dropout rate,” he alleged.

State secretary of the Student Federation of India (SFI), a student wing of CPI(M), Mari Appan said, “The culture of online education will make children drop out of schools. A 24-hour electricity connection is still unavailable for many children. The lack of electricity can lead to the drop out of many rural and tribal children. Many girl children are likely to be forced to drop out of schools or colleges due to the socio-economic changes of the household.”

Parents’ loss of livelihood

Students may also drop out of school as parents have lost their livelihood during the lockdown. Echoing this view, educationist Vasanthi Devi said, “The people who are at the lower end of the economic spectrum are forced to face financial issues. Many students have turned into child labourers to support their families. The students between the age group of 12-14 would perhaps be sent out to work, so that they can support the families to increase the economic capacity of the households.”

Further, the educationist noted that many school children studying in the private schools may not be able to pay the fees.

“During the lockdown period, many families have been pushed into poverty and now it has become impossible for the family to pay the fees. The Madras High Court has, however, told the parents to pay 40% of the fees. Many parents of students studying in private schools do not want their children to be enrolled in government schools. The parents stay away from admitting the children to government schools even if they cannot pay the fees in private schools. This also is one of the major contributing factors to dropout rate,” she said.

The Madras High Court, on July 17, permitted private schools and colleges to receive 40% of the fees as first installment before August 30. The single-judge Bench of Justice Anand Venkatesh passed orders stating that private institutions can collect 40% of fees since there is uncertainty over the date of reopening of private schools and colleges.

Vasanthi Devi said, “The government should persuade parents to send their children to state-owned schools. The government should run a spirited campaign to ensure that parents send students to government schools. The government should also look towards appointing school teachers and providing the required infrastructure to ensure the quality of education for students.”

TNM reached out to Tamil Nadu School Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar but he was unavailable for comment.

Assurance on functioning of govt schools

Educationalists also urged the government to reassure parents about the functioning of government schools post the pandemic.

Many parents have been unable to enroll their children in private schools as the institutions have demanded parents pay school fees during the pandemic. Activists point out that the state can address high dropout rates by encouraging admissions in government schools.

Students from tribal settlements and rural areas can enroll at the nearest government schools, they suggested.

Prince Ganjendra Babu, activist and General Secretary of the State Platform for Common School System said, “There is a constitutional obligation for the government to ensure that they are providing equal education for all and government schools are continuously striving to provide equal education to the children. Hence, the government should come forward to encourage parents to enroll their children in government schools. Every place has a government school and they will provide quality education and in case they fail to provide, the parents can complain to the state or to us.”

He noted, “If the government promises us with this, then we need not worry about the dropout rates. All the children who are going to work or who are unable to attend classes will definitely enroll in the classes. This is not the first time we are talking about bringing children back to school. We have experienced this already during the time of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj.”