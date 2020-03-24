Gov staff donates Rs 48 crore, Satya Nadella's family Rs 2 crore to Telangana CM fund

Extending their financial support to the Telangana government effort in combating COVID-19, several government officials donated their one-day salaries, amounting to Rs 48 crore to the state. The family of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and popular film actor Nitin are a few others also pitched in for the Telangana Chief Ministers relief fund.

Anupama Venugopal Nadella, wife of the Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced a donation of Rs 2 crore. The cheque for Rs 2 Crore was handed over to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao by her father former senior IAS officer KR Venugopal.

Telugu film actor Nitin has also issued a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister and another Rs 10 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to buy the needed equipment required at hospitals in both the state.

Government employees and teachers in the state have donated one day’s basic salary amounting to Rs 48 crore towards to state to fight COVID-19. The Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders Karam Ravinder Reddy and Mamata handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak,I'd like to do my bit fr d country's safety. I wish to make a donation of ₹10 lakhs fund to @TelanganaCMO n another ₹10 lakhs to @AndhraPradeshCM fr d equipment needed to combat this epidemic. We can fight this together. #StayHomeStaySafe — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) March 23, 2020

Telangana is under lockdown till March 31 and a curfew was been put in place from evening 7 pm to next day morning at 6 am. The strict measures have been taken as a precaution to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. But the move had impacted many who depended on state support.

The Telangana CM had on March 22 announced that “one month's ration will be disbursed to those with white ration cards. 12 kg of rice will be given to each person. Rs 1,500 would also be given to each family as financial assistance for buying essential items. For this, over Rs 2,417 crores will be sanctioned by the state government". The steps were adopted to prevent the labourers in the state from going hungry, the CM added.

