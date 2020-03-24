Migrant workers from AP stuck in Hyd amid COVID-19 lockdown, KTR assures help

Owing to the curfew in place across Telangana to combat the spread of coronavirus, the labourers have been unable to travel back to their hometowns.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Telangana state IT Minister K Tarakarama Rao (KTR ) assured migrant labourers who were stuck in Hyderabad amid the lockdown that they would be taken care of. Telangana has imposed a curfew between 7 pm and 6 am in order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, even as the state now reports 36 COVID-19 positive cases.



However, over 150 migrant labourers who work in the construction sector as masons or helpers in Hyderabad are stuck in the wake of state lock down prompted by the spread of COVID-19. According to the laborers, they all belong to Konathalam Panchayat in Rolugunta mandal of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.



All of them are daily wage earners who make a living by building residential and commercial spaces in the public and private sectors.

Share their contact details. We will make sure they are safe and sound https://t.co/PEy0f35CZJ — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 24, 2020

Their ordeal was brought to light after Chakradhar, an RTI and rights activist, put up their plight on Twitter, urging the authorities to address their concerns.