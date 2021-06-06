Gopikrishnan sets record as first Down Syndrome actor to play lead in ‘Thirike’

India Book of Records recently certified actor Gopikrishnan V and OTT platform Neestream for setting the record for casting a hero with Down’s Syndrome in a commercial movie for the first time.

The makers of the Malayalam film Thirike have a new reason to celebrate after the film set a new record for casting an actor with Down’s syndrome to play the lead role. India Book of Records recently announced actor Gopikrishnan K Varma, who played a full-length role in the movie, has set the record for being the first actor with Down Syndrome to play the lead role in a commercial movie. Gopikrishnan essayed the role of Sebi (Sebastian) alias Ismu (Ismail) in the movie.

Over-the-top (OTT) platform Neestream has also received certification from India Book of Records for streaming the movie that set the record. “This certificate is awarded to Neestream, OTT platform, for participating in record attempt ‘First Down Syndrome actor to play lead role in a commercial movie’ wherein Gopikrishnan K Varma of Kozhikode, Kerala played the lead role in the Malayalam commercial film ‘Thirike’,” the certificate states. The plot tracks the story of a young man who kidnaps his own brother, who has Down Syndrome, from his adoptive parents in an attempt to reclaim his past.

Spearheaded by filmmakers George Kora and Sam Xavier, the movie released on Neestream on March 27. Apart from directing the movie, George Kora, who is well-known as the writer of the Nivin Pauly starrer Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, also wrote the story for Thirike and played the role of the younger brother, Thomas. Actor Shanthi Krishna, who had played the lead role in Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, also appears in an important role in Thirike. The venture is bankrolled by Abraham Joseph and Deepak Dileep under the banner of Nationwide Pictures. The film is also co-produced by Dijo Kurian, Ronylal James, Manu Mattamana, Sijo Peter, and Paul Karukappillil.

Thirike has music by composer Ankit Menon. Cherin Paul is the cinematographer and Lal Krishna is the editor. Playback singer Benny Dayal was roped in to render his voice for one of the tracks in the movie.

OTT platform Neestream is popular for streaming acclaimed movies such as The Great Indian Kitchen and Vaanku.

