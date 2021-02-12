Malayalam film 'Thirike' to release on OTT

The film tells the story of a boy with Down Syndrome and his relationship with his brother.

Flix Mollywood

After the successful release of Jeo Baby's The Great Indian Kitchen, Over-the-Top (OTT) platform NeeStream is all set to release another Malayalam film Thirike. The movie co-directed by George Kora, writer of the Nivin Pauly starrer Njandukalude Naattil Oru Edavela, and Sam Xavier, is a tale of brotherhood, featuring a boy who has Down Syndrome and his younger brother. Notably, the lead role is also being played by an actor with Down Syndrome. The film will release on February 26 on NeeStream.

According to the Thirike team, the movie is a comedy-drama for family audiences which carries a message that persons with disabilities are not to be looked down upon with sympathy but are to be celebrated. The role of Ismu, the boy with Down Syndrome, is played by 22-year-old Gopi Krishnan. He has also dubbed for the role.

Actor Santhi Krishna who had played the lead role in Njandukalude Naattil Oru Edavela, also plays an important role in Thirike. The screenplay and dialogues of the film are written by George Kora, one of the directors. The film is produced by Abraham Joseph and Deepak Dileep under the banner Nationwide Pictures. The music has been scored by Ankit Menon and Cherin Paul is the cinematographer. The film is co-produced by Dijo Kurian, Ronylal James, Manu Mattamana, Sijo Peter, and Paul Karukappillil.

The Great Indian Kitchen by Jeo Baby was widely appreciated and critically acclaimed for its take on patriarchy and religion. OTT platform NeeStream, which released the film after it was reportedly rejected by other well-known platforms, also shot to popularity after the release of The Great Indian Kitchen on January 15. On January 29, Vaanku directed by Kavya Prakash was released on the platform. The film tells the story of a young girl named Raziya â€” played by actor Anaswara Rajan â€” who wishes to call the azan.

