Gopichand and Tamannaah's sports drama Seetimaarr gets release date

â€˜Seetimaarâ€™, which was originally slated for release in April 2021, will be screened in theatres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, its makers said.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actors Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatiaâ€™s upcoming film Seetimaarr is all set to release soon. The makers of the movie, Srinivasa Silver Screen, have announced that the film will be released in theatres across the Telugu states on September 3. Seetimaarr is expected to be an action-packed sports drama revolving around kabaddi, and is directed by Sampath Nandi. The director is known for his previous movies such as Paper Boy, Bengal Tiger and Goutham Nanda, among others.

Actors Gopichand and Tamannaah will be seen in the lead roles of Seetimaarr, essaying the characters of coaches of two different kabaddi teams. Gopichand will be seen as the coach of Andhra Pradesh kabaddi team, while Tamannah will be seen as Jwala Reddy, the coach for the Telangana kabaddi team. The movie also has Digangana Suryavanshi, Bhumika Chawala, Apsara Rani, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali among others playing important roles.

Earlier, Seetimaarr was slated for release on April 2, 2021, but with the sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and the eventual closure of theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the release was postponed.

The makers also released the teaser of the movie earlier in February, which received a positive response from the audience and garnered over 11 million views on YouTube. Apart from the teaser, a few songs, including Jwala Reddy, the Seetimaarr title song and Pepsi Aunty featuring Apsara Rani, have also been released.

Seetimaarr, which is being produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi, has Mani Sharma composing music for the film and Sounder Rajan taking care of the cinematography.

Gopichand is known to have essayed the roles of protagonists as well as antagonists in Tollywood. He is best known for his roles in Lakshyam, Prabhas's Varsham and Mahesh Babu's Nijam, among others. Tamannaah currently awaits the release of the upcoming film Maestro, co-starring Nithiin and Nabha Natesh. Maestro is the Telugu remake of the hit Bollywood film Andhadhun, and Tamannaah reprises Tabuâ€™s role from the original. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday, August 24. She will also be seen as the host of the inaugural season of MasterChef Telugu.

Watch the teaser of Seetimaarr here: