Watch: Trailer of Nithiin and Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Maestro’ is gripping

‘Maestro’ is the Telugu remake of popular Bollywood movie ‘Andhadhun’.

Flix Tollywood

The much-awaited trailer of upcoming Tollywood movie Maestro, which stars actors Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah in the lead roles, was released on August 24. The makers also had another surprise in store for fans. Putting an end to speculations about the theatrical release of the movie, the makers announced that Maestro will be releasing on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Maestro is the Tollywood remake of hit Bollywood black comedy thriller Andhadhun.

The trailer introduces us to Nithiin, a pianist, who appears to be visually impaired. “Everyone knows the difficulties one experiences when they lose their sight. But there are some advantages as well,” we hear this dialogue by Nithiin’s character in the movie playing in the background, coinciding with visuals of Nithiin meeting his romantic interest played by Nabha Natesh. Meanwhile, we are also introduced to Tamannaah’s character in the movie. In one scene, we see her narrating a recipe for a video, and then in the next, we see her pushing someone down the building. The trailer also indicates that the pianist might get entangled in the midst of a murder mystery. The close to two-minute trailer hints at a gripping thriller.

Maestro is directed by Melapaka Gandhi, who has helmed projects such as Krishnarjuna Yudham earlier, and is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner of Sreshth movies. Nabha Natesh is stepping into Radhika Apte’s character from the original, while Nithiin takes on Ayushmann Khurrana’s role. Fans are especially eager to watch how Tamannaah will be reprising actor Tabu’s role from the original Hindi movie.

After having a great run at the box office and receiving rave reviews from critics as well as fans, Bollywood film Andhadhun is also being remade in Malayalam and Tamil. Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun was helmed by Sriram Raghavan, who is also popular for other movies such as Agent Vinod and Badlap ur, among others.

Watch the trailer of 'Maestro' here: