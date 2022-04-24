Goodbye Uncle: Tributes pour in for John Paul from Malayalam film artistes

John Paul, scriptwriter of a hundred odd films in Malayalam cinema, died of an illness on Saturday, April 23.

Flix Tribute

For a man who always had many stories to tell about his colleagues, John Paul, scriptwriter of a hundred odd films in Malayalam cinema, received lovely long tributes from bereaving co-workers, when he died unexpectedly of an illness at the age of 71 on Saturday, April 23. From the many memorable scripts he wrote in the 1980s and 90s to the personal relations he kept with them, artistes in the film industry shared much in obits posted on their pages. He was, as many accounts suggest, Uncle to people in the Malayalam film industry.

Actor Kunchacko Boban was one of the first to pay respects, describing John Paul as "The man, the talentâ€¦ who gave birth to so many soul-touching movies, who remained in the hearts of everyone that he met, who had unparalleled command over the language and literatureâ€¦the man who we all lovingly called UNCLE!!!" He also added, "The big man who had a much much bigger heart for the people around him.. so much that we could feel his love even when he was not around us. Your voice and words will be sorely missedâ€¦ but your creations will speak volumes for what you had done for the film fraternity and literature!! (sic)."

Manju Warrier, leading woman actor for years, wrote down a few titles of films John wrote, apt ones for the occasion: Yathra (Travel), Mizhineerpoovukal (Teardrop Flowers), Iniyum Katha Thudarum (The story will continue), Vidaparayum Munpe (Before saying goodbye), Njan njan mathram (Only me), Ormakkayi (For memory). "So many films that can be headlines nowâ€¦ A few days ago I had visited John Paul sir at the hospital, after knowing that he wanted to see me. He told me that he'd come back healthy and we would do a film together. There was strength in those words beyond the weaknesses of his illness. Till some time ago, I too had believed it (would happen). Adieu," Manju wrote.

Superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal wrote condolences on their Facebook pages. Mohanlal said that he was lucky to have brought alive many characters created by John Paul, a rare genius who gave new sensibilities to Malayalam cinema through his strong scripts. He wrote that John captured the hearts of Malayalis through his sweet smile and sweeter language.

Actor Navya Nair, who recently made her comeback, wrote that she used to listen with great interest to the interviews and programmes of John Paul, because of the clarity, the language and the wonderful experiences he shared. "For all the stories you said and the timeless classics you made, I only have to say thank you as a happy listener of your speeches and an admirer of (director) Bharathan-John Paul movies," she said.

Senior actors Jayaram, Mukesh and Manoj K Jayan too paid their respects. Manoj who played the lead in his film Chamayam - directed by the late Bharathan -- wrote that he could never forget playing Anto in the film, which was a turning point in his career. The man with a large heart was Uncle to everyone, Manoj wrote of John Paul. Kaattathe Kilikoodu, Ormakkayi, Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam were only some of the many good films he scripted, Manoj's post said.

Actors Chemban Vinod, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, directors Zakariya and Madhupal also paid their respects. Madhupal wrote, "Forty years of Malayalam cinema have become a memory."