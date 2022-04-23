Renowned Malayalam scriptwriter John Paul dies at 71

John Paul wrote nearly 100 scripts, working with many directors in the 1980s and 1990s.

Flix Obituary

John Paul, a renowned screenwriter in Malayalam cinema, passed away on Saturday, April 23. He had been unwell and under treatment at a hospital in Kochi. He was 71 years old. John Paul is known for writing many popular and critically acclaimed movies in the 1980s and 90s. He has written nearly 100 scripts, beginning with Bharathan's Chamaram in 1980. He worked with Bharathan, late legendary director, in several more movies including Ormakkayi, Palangal, Sandhya Mayangum Neram, Kathodu Kathoram, Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam, Keli, Malootty and Chamayam.

He was the writer behind many great films of the time, including Yathra (directed by Balu Mahendra), Vida Parayum Munpe (Mohan's), Revathikkoru Pavakkutty (Sathyan Anthikad's), Unnikale Oru Kadha Parayam (Kamal's), Ulsavapittennu (Bharath Gopi's), Vrutham (IV Sasi's) and Aksharam (Sibi Malayil's).The last script that released was for Kamal’s film Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal in 2019.

John Paul became producer of MT Vasudevan Nair's critically acclaimed film Oru Cherupunchiri in 2000. He also wrote a book called MT Oru Anuyathra and won the Kerala State Film Award for best film book for it. He worked as a bank employee and then a journalist before he began writing for films. He was known for his anecdotal narrations of various actors in the film industry, which were broadcast in the YouTube channel Safari TV. He was also the founder secretary of MACTA, Malayalam Cine Technicians Associations.

Condolences poured in for the writer soon after his death was announced. Actors Kunchacko Boban and Chemban Vinod, director Zakariya paid their respects on social media. Kunchacko Boban posted on Instagram, “Into eternal peace. The man, the talent…who gave birth to so many soul-touching movies, who remained in the hearts of everyone that he met, who had unparalleled command over the language and literature…the man who we all lovingly called UNCLE!!!”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid condolences saying that John Paul will always be remembered as the talented film writer who took Malayalam cinema to great heights. He had in depth knowledge about literary and cultural subjects, the CM said.