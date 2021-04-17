'Gone too early': Sorrowful condolences pour in for actor Vivek

Actor Vivek passed away in Chennai in the early hours of Saturday after brief hospitalisation. He was 59.

Many took to social media in disbelief, sorrow and despair to express their condolences as veteran actor-comedian Vivek passed away. He died at SIMS hospital in Chennai, at 4.35 am on Saturday. He was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning after he fell unconscious at his house. Popularly known as ‘Chinna Kalaivaanar’, Vivek was renowned for his comedy around social issues. He started out as a mimicry artist and then was introduced to Kollywood by director K Balachander.

Apart from acting in films, Vivek also was an active social worker and a vocal follower of former Indian President and missile scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Several actors, music directors across film industries expressed their condolences on social media.

Actor Suhasini, who shared the screen with Vivek in his debut role in the film Manadhil Urudhi Vendum tweeted that the actor was too young, smart, talented and intelligent to die this early. “Shattered. Heart broken. How is this even possible Vivek. Too young, too smart, too talented, too intelligent to go so early,” she tweeted.

Actor Mayilsamy, who shared screen space with Vivek most popularly in the film Dhool, paid his last respects to the actor in Saligramam, where his body has been kept. Speaking to the media, he said, “A wonderful human being. Nobody will believe (this). He was perfectly ok in the past two days. When such things happen suddenly, it pains the heart. He always told me to inform him if someone is suffering, so that he can help them...such a good heart. I pray that his soul rest in peace.”

Actor Kasturi tweeted that she has lost a valuable friend in Vivek. “Frozen in disbelief. Cannot digest that Vivek sir is no more.This is a dark day for all of us. I have lost a valuable friend. Tamil cinema has lost a favorite son. The country has lost a wonderful role model. Om Shanti Vivek,” she said.

Actor Khushboo also tweeted her shock and condolence at Vivek’s demise. “Absolutely shocking. I am shattered. How can someone who was so active and fit just go? #Vivek was a very good human being. Gone too soon. Will miss him terribly,” she said.

Music Director D Imman tweeted, “My heart and soul refuses to believe the fact that our Vivek sir is no more..What an extraordinary artist and a human we had lost..My heartfelt condolences to his close knit family..”

Composer Devi Sri Prasad also expressed his condolences at the actor’s death.

Actor Sunaninaa said, “To the family, loved ones and fans of Vivek sir, please accept my heartfelt condolences. He always made us laugh but took all of our smiles with him today. He will be greatly missed. End of an era.”

Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj said, “Gone too soon dear friend ..thank you for planting thoughts and trees ...thank you for entertaining and empowering us with your wit and humour..will miss you...RIP.”

Shattered!! Heartbroken to know that the greatest comedian of our times is no more!! You will always be missed @Actor_Vivek sir #ripvivek sir — R Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) April 17, 2021

Not able to believe this... He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it.

There will never be another like you sir.

We will miss you.

Rest in peace @Actor_Vivek sir#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/3JXfRkn3T2 — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) April 17, 2021