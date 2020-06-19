‘Gone so fast’: Malayalam film industry mourns death of Director Sachy

The 48-year-old, who directed the Malayalam hit ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, passed away on Thursday.

Members of the Malayalam cinema industry mourned the untimely death of writer-director KR Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy, who passed away on Thursday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 48-year-old is the director of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Sachy had been undergoing treatment in recent days at Thrissur’s Jubilee Mission Hospital, where he passed away.

Expressing condolences over the director's sudden death, Biju Menon, who played the title role of ‘Ayyappan’ in the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, wrote on Facebook, “In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. You left without warning, gone so fast. My deepest sympathies. God bless his family and friends.”

Meanwhile Prithviraj, who was in lead in Anarkali, Sachy's directorial debut, shared his grief writing, “Gone” while posting a photo of the director on Facebook. Prithviraj also acted in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Sachy's second independent film.

Actor Sudev Nair, who also appeared in Sachy’s Anarkali, shared his memories of the director, whom he called Sachiyettan. “Hitting closer and closer to home. I was spoilt to have started my commercial film career with him in Anarkali. A true genius. Last met him at Wyte Fort Hotel just before he began shooting for Ayappanum Koshiyum. So gentle, calm and kind. This is truly our loss. He is not the person that should have left us. RIP Sachyetta.”

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothy wrote on Facebook, “Sachy sir. Another irrevocable loss to cinema. Sending love and strength to the bereaved family and loved ones.”

Senior Malayalam actors such as Mamootty, Mohanlal and Jayaram also took to social media to condole the death of Sachy.

“Condolences to the talent which extinguished down untimely,” wrote Mamootty on Facebook.

Mohanlal wrote, “Condolences dear Sachy..”

Actors like Kunjacko Boban, Sshivada, Madhupal, also expressed their condolences.

“Condolences dear Sachy, 2020 is the year of losses,” wrote actor Madhupal.

Many outside the film fraternity also mourned the loss of Director Sachy, including Kerala Minister for Culture AK Balan. “He was also known as the script writer who beautifully crafted the commercial ingredients for the film's potential. When he entered the directorial venture, he presented films for Malayalees like this.”

