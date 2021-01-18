'Give us the choice': Doctors in some Karnataka districts want Covishield over Covaxin

While Covishield is being given in 237 centres across districts, Covaxin is being administered only in six centres.

news COVID-19

Some doctors in Karnataka who have the option of only taking Covaxin have approached their respective district health authorities asking they be given the Covishield (manufactured by Serum Institute of India) vaccine citing safety concerns. Currently, doctors and other frontline workers in six medical colleges of six districts in Karnataka only have the option of taking Covaxin. As widely reported, Covaxin (indigenously made by Bharat Biotech) has been approved for “clinical trial mode” by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and a section of experts have raised concerns on how this was allowed for mass roll out given that the mandated third phase of clinical trials was still underway.

TNM spoke to doctors in three districts of Shivamogga, Ballari and Hassan who approached their respective district health authorities over the same issue. Resident doctors in Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences have written an official letter to the District Health Officer. Persons who are administered this vaccine are currently required to sign a consent form before they are given the shot.

While Covishield is being given in 237 centres across districts, Covaxin is being administered only in six centres in Ballari, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagara and Davanagere districts (all medical colleges).

A doctor based in Shivamogga told TNM, “In Delhi, also the same issue happened in some hospitals. Now they are given an option. We also want the option, we do not want to be told only to take Covaxin or no vaccine at all.” He added, “A very low percentage of doctors are agreeing to take the Covaxin. We fear that other uninformed workers are signing up without properly understanding the risks involved even though they sign the consent form.”

However, there are no incidents of adverse reaction to the vaccine in the state so far.

A part of the letter reads, “We know that Covaxin which is still undergoing its phase III trials has been authorised for use. On the other hand Covishield has already come out with its Phase III results. We as healthcare professionals are considering not only efficacy but safety as well.”

Dr Nagaraj Naik, DHO Shivamogga, said he has now sought instructions from the health department regarding this.

As reported earlier, like elsewhere in the country, Karnataka too (as directed by the union government) is using two vaccines that have got regulatory approval to vaccinate health and other frontline workers on priority.

Currently, 40,000 doses of Covaxins have been given to Karnataka while more than 7 lakh Covishield doses are there. However, it is unclear if these doctors seeking to take the Covishield will be given a chance even though many of those who signed up for Covishield did not turn up to take the jab.

A doctor in Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences too confirmed apprehension among healthcare workers regarding taking Covaxin. They said they are also considering approaching their DHO seeking a chance to take Covishield instead of Covaxin until more data comes to light.

Director of the National Health Mission, Dr Arundhati Chandrasekhar, IAS, looking after the state’s vaccine drive could not be reached for comment.

The vaccination drive which had started on Saturday has met only 62% of its intended targets over the first two days across districts in Karnataka. Officials on ground say that currently they have been asked to return both used and unused vials of the vaccines to the designated warehouses at the end of the day. “As a result we can’t reallocate vaccines for someone who wants a particular vaccine over the other,” a medical superintendent of a hospital said on the condition of anonymity.