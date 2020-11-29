GHMC elections: Contesting in 13 seats, Hyd's MBT wants to address local issues

Majlis Bachao Tahreek, which is largely confined to parts of Hyderabad, is trying its best to make its presence felt in the ongoing GHMC polls.

news GHMC Elections 2020

As the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections are nearing, a multi corner fight is visible on the ground to capture the municipal body. The ruling TRS party, Congress, AIMIM and BJP are participating in the elections. From the fiery speeches of politicians to grand roadshows, the city is witnessing the political heat. And amidst all this, a new player is trying to make a mark.

The MBT (Majlis Bachao Tahreek), which is largely confined to a few parts of Hyderabad, is trying its best to make its presence felt in the ongoing GHMC polls. The party is contesting in as many as 13 divisions. Of the total seats, two are in divisions outside of Old City. The party's leadership is claiming that it would fight for better infrastructure, local issues such as storm water, proper drainage networks and other development activities.

Speaking to TNM, MBT leader and spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan said that TRS and MIM both have stopped the development of the old city due to their vested interests. He said, "People have trust on us, they want to see change. We will do what we promise. We will construct the roads, install street lights, build bridges wherever required."

Amjed said that MIM, TRS and the BJP are not talking about the local issues in the local elections but diverting attention from the real issues. Speaking about the BJP targeting MIM and plans to win in the Old City, he said, "MIM and BJP are growing together, for MIM to grow and survive here they need BJP."

MBT is a party that was founded by Amjed's father Aman Ullah Khan, who was an MLA from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). He later came out of MIM and formed his own party. Following his decline, MBT won twice in Corporation elections but failed to win any MLA seats. Yet, it kept positioning itself as an opponent to the MIM.

When asked about what his party can offer to the people in the divisions where they're contesting, Amjed said, "MIM or the TRS has never focused on development in the Old City. MIM just tried crushing its opponents who speak against them."

Amjed Ullah Khan questioned the ruling TRS about not bringing the metro train to the old city. He said, "Where is the metro to the Old City? A six kilometers stretch was deliberately delayed for two years due to which the cost of the project increased to more than what it was estimated. As a result the project isn't seeing any progress."

Recently he approached the State Election Commission (SEC), alleging the exclusion of voters from the voter list in certain divisions. He alleged that several thousands of votes were transferred from Azampura to the neighbouring division of Chawni, despite these voters' residence being in Azampura.

When asked about whom the MBT is fighting, he said that it is against all the major parties -- TRS, MIM, Congress and BJP -- as they are ignoring the basic issues of the people.

When asked about the BJP's aspiration to capture GHMC, he said, "They might be thinking that what happened in Dubbaka will happen in Hyderabad, but each election will have its own dynamics." He has urged the SEC authorities to take measures to prevent malpractices in GHMC elections on the day of polling.

