On GHMC electoral rolls? How to get a voter slip? A guide for Hyderabad voters

Here are a few tips for voters ahead of the municipal elections in Hyderabad.

If you are one of those many Hyderabadis who wish to vote for the upcoming municipal elections on December 1, here are a few pointers to help you ahead of election day.

The first task is to ensure you are one among the 7404286 voters eligible to vote across 9235 polling stations that are being set up. This can be found by visiting the dedicated website for GHMC elections set up by Telangana State Election Commission (TSSEC). One can check eligibility by either using their name or by submitting their voter id card number, also referred to as Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) card number.

If you have voted in the 2018 state assembly elections and can recall your polling station number, you could check eligibility by using the polling station wise electoral rolls. The same portal can be used to identify your polling booth. You could also consider scrolling through the ward wise data of electoral rolls.

The same website portal can also be used to download your voter slip. The State Election Commissioner, C Partha Sarthi earlier told media that the failure of voter slips reaching eligible voters ahead of election day is the key reason for poor voter turn out in municipal elections. The TSSEC also directed the GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar who is also the Returning Officer for the municipal elections to ensure voter slips are distributed to all voters.