'Get well soon, Soorya': Mammootty wishes ‘Thalapathi’ Rajini a speedy recovery

Mammootty tweeted in reference to their characters from the 1991 hit film 'Thalapathi', directed by Mani Ratnam.

news Rajinikanth

Actor Rajnikanth, who is admitted in Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, received wishes for a speedy recovery from Malayalam star Mammootty. “Get well soon Soorya, Anpudan Deva.” (with love, Deva), Mammootty tweeted in reference to their characters from the 1991 hit film Thalapathi, directed by Mani Ratnam. Mammootty, in his tweet, has recalled their characters from the cult film, that holds a dear space among fans.

Rajinikanth who was shooting for Annaatthe in Hyderabad, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Christmas Day, December 25, following severe fluctuations in his blood pressure levels. The actor who had isolated himself following news of four Annaatthe crew members testing positive for the coronavirus was supposed to fly back to Chennai that day. Sun Pictures, the film’s producer, had clarified on the same day that the actor had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The hospital, on Saturday, issued a press release stating that the actor was doing well and that his discharge would be decided upon on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the hospital said the actor's blood pressure was still on the higher side though it was under better control than on Friday and he is progressing well.

Thalapathi, a cult film from the 90s starred Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Shobana, Arvind Swami, Srividya, Bhanupriya among others. The film was loosely based on the character Karnan, a storyline from the Indian epic Mahabaratha. Thalapathi is considered to be a milestone for many who had starred in the film, including its director. In Thalapathi, Rajini and Mammootty’s characters shared a very deep bond, and in popular culture their characters - Soorya and Deva - are considered to be exemplars of a good friendship.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami spoke to the actor over phone and enquired about his health. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Kamal Haasan too wished the actor a speedy recovery.