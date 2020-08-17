‘Get well soon, dear Balu sir’: Rajini wishes singer SPB a speedy recovery

On Sunday evening, SP Charan, the singer’s son, said that his father was showing signs of improvement, though he was still on life support.

Actor Rajinikanth, who has a long-standing association with singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at MGM Healthcare in Chennai, posted a video message wishing the latter a speedy recovery.

“Respected SPB, who over the last 50 years has sung songs in different Indian languages and spread happiness in the midst of crores of Indian people with his melodious voice, has been affected by coronavirus and is now undergoing treatment for it. I heard he has gotten better from being very critical. This makes me happy. I pray to God almighty that he should recover soon. Thank you,” Rajini said in the video message in Tamil which he tweeted saying, “Get well soon dear Balu sir.”

On Sunday evening, sharing the latest update with fans, the singer’s son SP Charan said that his father was showing signs of improvement. Sharing that SPB has now been shifted to an exclusive Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Charan said, “The pleasant news is that there is some mobility, dad is moving around a little bit. He showed thumbs-up sign to the doctor. Dad is able to recognise the doctors. He is still on life support but is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back.”

On August 5, SPB had announced that he had contracted the COVID-19 infection and also shared a reassuring video message that he was bound to be discharged quickly since he was only showing mild symptoms. However, almost 10 days later, on August 14, the singer was rushed to the critical care unit and put on life support.

Wishes for the singer’s recovery and good health came pouring in from many in the film industry, including music composer AR Rahman and actor Kamal Haasan.

Musician Ilaiyaraaja, who is a close friend and long-time associate of the singer, also shared a video saying, “Balu, get up and come back soon. I’m waiting for you.”

“Our lives don’t end with just cinema. It didn’t start with cinema either. The music, which we started off with at some programme on some stage, has become our life and our livelihood. The music and friendship which took off at those stage shows — just like how music is inseparable from its notes, our friendship has also not parted. It was always friendship, when we fought and even when we didn’t fight. You know this well and so do I,” Ilaiyaraaja said in his video message.