‘Get ready for solid album’: GV Prakash Kumar on completing 3 songs for Dhanush’s ‘D 43’

Prakash had also composed the score for Dhanush’s 2019 release ‘Asuran’, which was well-received by critics and the audience.

Actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar has revealed he has completed recording three songs, and has resumed working on the fourth one, for his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film with Dhanush. Prakash took to Twitter to announce that he has completed recording three songs, and that the fans should get ready for a “solid” album. Tentatively titled D 43, the project marks Prakash’s reunion with Dhanush after Asuran, which was highly praised for its background score by fans and critics alike.

D 43 marks the first-time collaboration between Dhanush and filmmaker Karthick Naren, and the project is being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. Reports have emerged that the shoot will kick-off in full swing from the second week of December. Major portions of the film will reportedly be shot in Chennai. Malavika Mohanan of Petta fame has been signed on to play the leading lady. When the project was announced, it was confirmed that the film will hit the screens on October 23; however, this date was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3 songs completed for #D43 ... starting the fourth song recording ... super excited about the way the songs are shaping up ... get ready for a solid album @dhanushkraja @SathyaJyothi_ @karthicknaren_M December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Dhanush currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thanthiram, which has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It was recently rumoured that Jagame Thanthiram might be directly released on an OTT platform. However, producer Sashikanth took to Twitter to clarify that the film will only be released in cinemas. “Jagam is still healing and not back to normal. Until then, be patient for the theatres to open and don’t believe in rumours, the entire team is waiting to see Dhanush go Rakita Rakita on a big screen soon,” Sashikanth tweeted.

Karthik Subbaraj also recently clarified that they have no plans of releasing the film on any OTT platform. In a media interaction ahead of the release of his upcoming production venture Penguin, Karthik opened up on the release of Jagame Thanthiram. “As of now, the producer has no plan to give the film for direct-OTT release. We are certain that when theatres reopen, audiences will throng to watch movies. We will release our film in cinemas once normalcy returns,” Karthik said.



Dhanush has a busy line-up of projects in his kitty, which includes the Pariyerum Perumal directorial Karnan. The first glimpse of Dhanush from the film was recently unveiled, in which he was seen wielding a sword. Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pattas, also has a film each with directors Ramkumar and Anand L Rai. He also has a project, apart from Vada Chennai 2, with director Vetrimaaran in the works.

