Silambarasan and Gautham Menon's new film titled 'Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan'

The actor-director duo had previously worked together for 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya' and 'Achchan Yenbadu Madamaiyada'.

Flix Kollywood

Director Gautham Menon, Silambarasan and AR Rahman are all set to join hands for an upcoming project. The trio has collaborated earlier for two successful ventures-- Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achchan Yenbadu Madamaiyada. This will be the third time that the three are joining hands and it could be nothing short of a spectacle. To be bankrolled by Vels Film International and Ishari Ganesh, the project was announced earlier this month on the eve of Silambarasan's birthday.

Gautham Menon, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, shared the first look poster of the film, and the title, Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan. He wrote: “It’s all making sense now. Happy to announce the title.”

Meanwhile, after making interesting appearances in films such as Golisoda 2, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and the recently released anthology film Kutty Love Story, Gautham Menon has been signed to play an important character in Draupadi director Mohan Kshatriyan’s upcoming Tamil film Rudra Thandavam, also starring actor Richard Rishi.

Gautham Menon also awaits the release of Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha, starring Puppy-fame Varun in the lead. Tipped to be an action-packed story, the film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International. Reports initially suggested that the film would be based on the script of Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru, which was originally planned with Vijay in 2011, but Menon denied this and stated that it is a separate story. Gautham recently completed shooting for the upcoming Netflix anthology film Navarasa, which marks the filmmaker’s reunion with actor Suriya after a decade. Gautham also awaits the release of his long-delayed action-thriller Dhruva Natchathiram with Vikram, apart from another film called Joshua, which is in post-production.

Silambarasan also has an array of movies at different stages of production. He was last seen in Susinthiran's Eeswaran which also starred Nidhhi Agerwal, Nandita Swetha and Bharathiraja in important roles. The film received mixed reviews.

He is also currently busy with Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu. Touted to be a political thriller, Maanadu marks the first-time collaboration of actor Silambarasan and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. Bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the leading lady, with Bharathiraja, SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Daniel Anne Pope forming the rest of the cast. Reportedly, SJ Suryah will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in this film. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music.

Silambarasan also has the Tamil remake of the hit Kannada film Mufti. Titled Pathu Thala the film also stars Gautham Karthik. Obeli N Krishna, the director of Studio Green’s first production, Sillunu Oru Kadhal, is set to helm the remake that will go on floors in March. The film has music by A R Rahman.

Silambarasan also has a cameo in U R Jameel's Maha. The movie is Hansika Motwane's 50th Tamil film. Tipped to be a female-centric thriller, sources say that the actor's portion will appear in a flashback portion.

(Content provided by Digital Native)