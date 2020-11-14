Gang that swindled money via fake FB profiles of Tamil Nadu cops arrested

The gang was arrested in Rajasthan by a special team in Tamil Nadu.

news Cyber Crime

A special team of Central Cybercrime Branch has arrested two persons for creating social media accounts in the name of Tamil Nadu police officers to cheat people and get money. The duo was arrested from their hideout in Rajasthan and was brought back to Chennai on Friday along with their three gang members who were arrested earlier.



According to reports, the gang was involved in creating fake accounts of senior police officials, including Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police R Dhinakaran and few Additional General of Police and Assistant Commissioners.

The gang reportedly downloaded the photos from the original social media account of the police officials and created fake social media accounts. They spoke to the acquaintances of the officers through private chats and asked them to send money for his immediate medical needs. They received money through mobile platforms and later transferred to bank accounts.

A case in this regard was already registered with the state police on September 15 based on a complaint from the city Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

Following this, a special cybercrime team of Additional Deputy Commissioner Saravanakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police R Durai and inspector Vinodh camped in Rajasthan and arrested five accused including Shakeel Khan, the man who masterminded the crime.

Addressing media person, the Commissioner said that the special team nabbed Shakeel Khan and his associates, Ravindra Kumar, Mushtaquim Khan and two juveniles. The police initially arrested Mushtaquim Khan and two juveniles and conducted investigations. Based on the tip-off provided by the trio, the police zeroed in on Shakeel Khan and his associate Ravindran Kumar. The police camped in Rajasthan immediately arrested them.

While Shakeel Khan created the fake Facebook accounts, Ravindra Kumar withdrew the money.

The gang was also accused in similar duping cases in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, following which they went into hiding, said reports.