Gang breaks into Jos Alukkas store in TN, steals gold worth Rs 8 cr

Police suspect that the thieves gained entry into the Jos Alukkas showroom in Vellore by drilling a hole into the backside of the building.

news Crime

A group of unidentified people broke into a jewellery store in Tamil Naduâ€™s Vellore and stole about 15 kg of gold jewellery, worth over Rs 8 crore, as well as diamond jewellery. The miscreants broke into the Jos Alukkas showroom in Vellore in the early hours of Wednesday, December 15, by reportedly drilling a hole in the backside of the building, thus gaining entry into the store. CCTV visuals shared by the police show the robbers inside the store

The visuals show one of the robbers wearing a full-face animal mask, spray painting CCTV cameras inside the shop. The showroom is located on the ground floor of a three-storey building. The New Indian Express reported that the gang spray painted all 12 security cameras in the store, and the theft was first noticed when employees opened the shutters in the morning. The report also quotes the police as saying that a wig and other pieces of evidence have been collected from the site, and that monitoring at the district's border has been tightened. Further investigation is underway, and four special teams to investigate the matter have reportedly been formed

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, a police official said, "Efforts are underway to identify the accused. We have found out previous instances of similar thefts in Tamil Nadu and made a list. We are following those leads as well. The police are working speedily and we have got some clues. We will arrest the accused soon

Police sources have shared a #CCTV footage of masked miscreants who looted 15 kgs of gold jewellery worth over Rs. 8 crores from #JosAlukkas, a popular gold retail outlet in #Vellore, Tamil Nadu.#Robbery pic.twitter.com/uXtFKzCJvr December 16, 2021

"We are analysing CCTV footage. The footage from inside the store has been analysed. We are now analysing footage outside to ascertain which way they may have escaped, whether through the bus stand or railway station. Another team is working on that. Once this team tells us what clues they have got in their analysis, we will move forward with the investigation," he added.