Ganesh Raj’s Pookkaalam puts two 90-somethings in the thick of things

The film, which tells Itoop and Kochuthresiamma’s unusually long story of togetherness, addresses why the feelings of the elderly are no laughing matter.

Flix Review

When 90-something Itoop finds an old love letter addressed to his 90-something wife Kochuthresiamma, he is enraged, calls for a family meeting, and looks perplexed as his children and grandchildren laugh and make jokes about it. It is the expected reaction — why is Grandpa Itoop so worked up about a 50-year-old love letter, why take it seriously at all. This is what Pookkaalam, the film which tells Itoop and Kochuthresiamma’s unusually long story of togetherness, tries to explain — why the feelings of the elderly are no laughing matter. To a large extent, the film works too. It is a stress-free, and somewhat enjoyable, two hours, if you ignore some of the humour that falls flat.

This is director Ganesh Raj’s second film, after his successful debut Aanandam, which was about young people, their relationships, and confusions. He placed Pookkaalam on the other end of the spectrum — about old people, their relationships, and confusions. And what a wonderful cast he has chosen to play the old couple and their huge family! Vijayaraghavan, a talented actor in his early 70s turns very convincingly into the nonagenarian Itoop. His every gesture, slowness of gait and speech, stubbornness and confused looks, are well studied. The performance of KPAC Leela, who plays Kochuthresiamma, is fresh and a joy to watch.

Itoop and Kochuthresiamma are introduced as a typical senior couple, minus the fights. The two care about the little details of each other, and embarrass their children with their expressions of love. A wedding in the family brings everyone home. A bunch of lovely actors trickle in — Ganga Meera, Radha Gomaty, Annu Antony, and two sets of actor twins all raw and refreshing. Attempts at humour begin in portraying the bride-to-be Elsie, played by Annu, as a young woman who wants to hastily get married and not live independently. Her brother Guinness is obsessed with winning a record for the family because of his name. Neither are bad ideas, just poorly scripted.

If you brush aside some of the lame humour, there is enough in Ganesh Raj’s script to draw your laughter and your sentiments. Basil Joseph’s entry is almost unexpected, but brings some relief in the tense scenes. Remember Itoop had discovered an old letter and is convinced he had been betrayed? He then wants a divorce. Kochuthresiamma is silent about the matter, except for reminding him what you are thinking too — haven’t they lived together for 70 and more years for him to get worked up about this?

That is what confuses you about Itoop’s reaction. After living with someone for seven long decades, a small detail like an old letter can throw you off balance like that? Would you even care if it is real? That is one doubt Basil’s character, the only advocate ready to take up Itoop’s case, clears with one line — it may be a 50 year old letter but wouldn’t that mean more than half his life had been a lie?

Ganesh’s script addresses this tendency of young people to trivialise the affairs that old people find a big deal and they don’t. The film skimps from the humour it looked at the letter with and slips into graver undertones. Annu’s character is wonderfully used here to be the one taking note of the miseries of her old grandparents. You can see her maturing through the film from the jumpy young woman making hasty decisions, to someone wanting to take matters into hand. Arun Kurian plays her comforting partner.

Even as the movie turns grave, it occasionally shifts to the lighter vein, introducing Vineeth Sreenivasan as the weird judge who “accidentally” becomes honest in the judge’s chair. There are so many characters dropping by like this that it is hard to keep track. Roshan Mathew, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Jagadish also play brief but impactful characters. But then, everybody in the script is there for a reason. No one is there as a standby, not the kozhukatta-making Abu Salim, nor the Alzheimer’s-inflicted Sarasa Balussery. Ganesh skillfully keeps your interest piqued throughout the film. What is most admirable is that he has let two 90-year-olds take centre stage in his film and let them tell their tale.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the series/film. TNM Editorial is independent of any business relationship the organisation may have with producers or any other members of its cast or crew.