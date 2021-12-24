Gaana singer in Tamil Nadu arrested for song with sexual content on kids

The song was circulated on social media by several right wing handles falsely claiming that it was sung at Margazhiyil Makkalisai.

news CRIME

Gaana singer (gaana is a type of folk song) Saravedi Saravanan alias Saran was arrested on Thursday, December 23 by Tiruvallur police for singing a song with sexual content against minor girls. The video that went viral on social media received massive flak from many.

According to the police, singer Saran is seen in the video uploaded last year on YouTube singing lyrics which insinuates that he sexually assaulted a girl and got her pregnant as a way of ensuring she stays with him. As the video went viral and came to the notice of Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police RV Varun Kumar, the SP ordered for action against the singer.

As per the press note, Tiruvallur cybercrime department registered a case under Section 67B of the Information Technology Act. “The song released by the singer portrays minor girls in an obscene manner thus promoting action from the police,”added the press note. Saran was released after he apparently apologised for his behaviour.

A clip of the song had been shared by many on social media recently. However many right wing handles and even BJP leaders wrongly claimed that the song was sung at Margazhiyil Makkalisai, the cultural fest organised by Neelam Cultural Centre, established by movie director PA Ranjith and others. Following the slander, Neelam Cultural Centre released a statement saying that they would take legal action against those spreading fake news.

Requesting parents and other stakeholders to report such crimes and content, the Tiruvallur police department urged parents to come forward without any hesitation.