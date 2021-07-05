Fulfilling election promise, TN Minister Sivasankar drives new bus to village

Anandavadi and Jayankondam villagers are cheerful as they finally receive another bus service between the villages after repeated demands were made for more than five years.

Fulfilling a promise made during the assembly election campaign in March this year, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare SS Sivasankar on Monday started off a bus service between Anandavadi and Jayankondam of Ariyalur district by driving the bus himself to the village. Contesting from the Kunnam assembly constituency in Perambalur, DMK MLA Sivasankar went on several assembly election campaigns in both Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

During the campaign, the villagers demanded for added bus service between Anandavadi and Jayankondam as there was only one bus operating in the route. After Sivasankar won the election and was given the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare portfolio, the villagers submitted a petition to his office in Ariyalur.

According to the villagers, there is only one bus operating between Anandavadi and Jayankondam in the morning, afternoon and night. Due to this, those going for jobs and school children studying at nearby government schools had no choice but to either wait for hours for the bus or arrange for their own transport.

One Suresh, a resident of Anandavadi said, “My children study at a government school in Jayankondam. The bus operating in the morning starts late. The bus is halfway to Jayankondam at 9 am when school had already started. Hence we requested another bus.”

“Besides this, due to lack of transportation many could not pursue jobs and perform necessary activities as many do not own vehicles. Now that the Minister is from our village, the development for the district does seem far,”added Suresh.

