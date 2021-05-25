‘Friends: The Reunion’ to stream on OTT in India

‘Friends: The Reunion’ has been shot in the iconic comedy’s original soundstage in Burbank, California.

Fans of Friends: The Reunion who were worried about the show not being available to Indian audiences, have something to cheer about. OTT platform Zee 5 confirmed that the special will stream on their service. Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, Zee 5 wrote, “The one where everyone finds out that they can watch #FriendsReunionOnZee5 along with the rest of the world! Buy your ZEE5 premium subscription for Rs 499 to be able to watch #FriendsReunion, do it now to avoid the last-minute rush!(sic).” Friends: The Reunion will stream on Zee 5 on May 27 at 12: 32 pm.

Touted to be one of the best sitcoms of all time, Friends has won international acclaim from fans and critics alike. All 10 seasons of the show continue to garner a record-breaking number of views in streaming platforms as well as television reruns. HBO Max unveiled the trailer of the much-anticipated special Friends: The Reunion episode on May 19.

Ever since the trailer was released, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement to watch the special. Friends: The Reunion features the six lead cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The episode has been shot at the iconic comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California.

Friends: The Reunion will feature a variety of special guest appearances including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directed the special and is also executive producer. The other executive producers are Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. The sitcom first premiered in September 1994 and was a phenomenon during its decade-long run.

Watch the trailer of ‘Friends: The Reunion’