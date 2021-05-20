Watch: Trailer of ‘Friends: The Reunion’ will make you nostalgic

The trailer has already raked in over five million views since its release.

Flix Entertainment

HBO Max unveiled the trailer of the much-anticipated special Friends: The Reunion episode on May 19. Emotional fans took to social media to express their excitement. The sitcom is one of the most popular television shows of all time. It is internationally acclaimed and has become a significant part of pop culture.

The trailer of Friends: The Reunion, which is being widely shared by fans across social media, features the six lead cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — revisiting the iconic comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California, invoking a sense of nostalgia among fans.

The two minute-long trailer also features glimpses of the cast reading out lines from their script and enacting some of those. The trailer voices the infamous question that the fans have been asking makers for years: “Were Ross and Rachel on a break?” The actors are also seen speaking about the rapport they shared with each other and the overall experience they gained in the trailer.

The reunion episode will star special guests such as Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, James Corden, Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, James Michael Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles and BTS in guest roles. The trailer has raked in over five million views since its release and is currently trending at No.6 on YouTube in India.

Watch the trailer of ‘Friends: The Reunion’ here:

Earlier, the makers had released the teaser of the upcoming reunion episode. The teaser showed the core cast walking in the distance with their backs turned to the camera, while an acoustic version of the show's signature theme was playing in the background.

Watch the teaser of ‘Friends: The Reunion’

Ben Winston is the director and executive producer of the special, along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Friends: The Reunion comes from Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. The sitcom first premiered in September 1994 and was a phenomenon during its decade-long run. It also acquired a cult status among new audiences through TV reruns and streamers in the subsequent years.

Friends: The Reunion will premiere on HBO Max on May 27. However, HBO Max is currently unavailable in India.