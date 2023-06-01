'Friends who gently stand by': Samantha's note for Kushi co-star Vijay Deverakonda

In a note about her co-star Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha said he was one of her friends who had seen her through lows and highs and stood by her. The actors will be seen together in the upcoming film ‘Kushi’.

Flix Tollywood

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda who will soon be seen together for the first time on screen in the romantic comedy film Kushi, were recently in Turkey to shoot for the upcoming film. Ahead of its release, Samantha took to social media to express warmth and affection for her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing a picture of the two of them at a restaurant on Thursday, June 1, clicked by director Shiva Nirvana, Samantha wrote in an Instagram post: “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been!!!"

The two actors seem to share warm camaraderie, as Vijay too had shared a heartfelt note addressed to Samantha, ahead of her latest film Shaakuntalam’s release in April. Vijay had posted a note on Instagram wishing her luck for the film’s release and said, “Sammy, You are so full of love, always wanting to do right, spread cheer, still giving your everything for each shot in a film as if your entire career depends on it :) The world might never know what a fighter you have been the past year, always trying to put a smile and your best foot forward for your teams, films and fans even though your body needs a break, needs rest.”

In October last year, Samantha shared on social media that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, a group of rare conditions for which the main symptoms are weak, painful or aching muscles. Since then, in a few interviews, she has talked about the challenges of working with such a health condition and her wish to “fight” and move ahead in her acting career.

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from Samantha and Vijay, Kushi will also star Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Saranya and others in supporting roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for Kushi, while Prawin Pudi has been roped in for editing. The film will be released in four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam — on September 1, 2023.