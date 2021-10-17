Fourth NEET death in TN: Teen girl succumbs to injuries a month after suicide attempt

K Anu had attempted to take her own life on September 16 and was admitted with injuries to the Chengalpattu Govt. Hospital. She died on Friday, October 15 at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai where sheâ€™d been shifted for further treatment.

news Death

K Anu, a 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Urampakkam, Chengalpattu succumbed to injuries on October 15, nearly a month after her attempt to die by suicide. This is the fourth such death related to NEET this year. Anu who had taken the NEET exam held last month attempted to take her own life a few days later on September16, fearing that she would fail. She was admitted with injuries to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital and then later shifted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Chennai where she died. Anu was studying at the same government school where her mother is a teacher.

Speaking to TNM, Guduvanchery police said that Anu had scored 533 out of 600 in her Class 12 board exams and had been attending NEET coaching classes at a centre in Avadi. Her father is a teacher at a private school in Chetpet. The family belongs to an OBC community.

Following the NEET exams held on September 12, Tamil Nadu witnessed three suicides within five days. On September 11, a day before NEET, 20-year-old Salem youth Dhanush died by suicide over fear of failing the exam the third time. Then on September 13, 17-year-old Kanimozhi, a student from Sathampadi village in Ariyalur district, ended her life. T Soundharaya from Vellore district also took her live on September 15. The state government launched the 104 helpline, specifically meant to provide mental health support for students struggling with suicidal ideation or mentally affected in any other way by NEET.

The same month, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a Bill against NEET, aiming to provide admission to undergraduate medical degree courses not through the centralised medical examination, but on the basis of Class 12 results. The statement of objects and reasons in the Bill says that the Justice AK Rajan commission set up by the Tamil Nadu government had shown that those who are most affected by this exam come for lower socio-economic backgrounds.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 236116

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

Click here for working helplines across India.