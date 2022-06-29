Four men gangrape 20-year-old nurse in Tamil Nadu, leave her by the roadside

The woman was sexually assaulted on Saturday, June 25, but the incident came to light after the woman attempted to end her life on Sunday morning.

A 20-year-old nurse in Tamil Nadu was allegedly raped and dumped on the road by four men, including a man who was her friend. The woman was subjected to multiple sexual assault on Saturday, June 25, but the incident came to light after the woman attempted to end her life on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the woman had completed her diploma course in nursing and was going to Vellore for a job interview. She and her friend were waiting at a bus stop near Chengalpet around 11 pm on Saturday, when her friend, 29-year-old Sarvanan, a resident of Athur, approached them in a car. He invited her for dinner, and she left with him, after informing her friends to carry on and that she would join them later.

After she went with Sarvanan in his car, he called three of his friends to accompany them â€” two of them have been identified as 21-year-old BCom student T Sarathy and 22-year-old Surya Prakash, an advocate. He picked them midway and drove the car to a deserted area. There, the men allegedly forced her to consume alcohol and then gangraped her. Later, the men left her by the roadside and fled the spot.

This incident came to light when the survivor reached home the next morning and attempted to take her own life. The nurseâ€™s parents filed a police complaint against the men at the all-women police station in Chengalpet. The police have registered a case against the four men, and have booked them under charges of rape, criminal intimidation and kidnapping. The police have arrested the nurseâ€™s friend Saravanan. The other three accused are absconding and are yet to be arrested.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.