Four killed as balcony of two-storey building collapses in Telangana

The incident happened in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday, April 29.

Four persons were killed and a few others were injured after the balcony of a two-storey building collapsed in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday, April 29. The incident occurred near the highway in Yadagirigutta town and rescue work is underway as it is believed that six more people are trapped under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Gundlapally Dasharath Goud (70), who is the owner of the building; Sunchu Srinivas (40), who runs a garment store at the ground floor; Sunki Upender (40); and Thangalapalli Srinath (45). The injured were shifted to the Bhuvanagiri Area Hospital, where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

Police rushed to the scene and launched rescue work with the help of municipal authorities and other departments. Two shops were being run in the front portion of the 35-year-old building while two families were staying at the rear side. The incident is reported to have taken place around 6.50 pm, and the reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed shock and condolences, and asked the district authorities to provide the best medical care to the victims. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under section 304A (causing death by negligence) and an investigation is underway.

