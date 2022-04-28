Telangana to witness heat wave till May 2: IMD

The highest maximum temperature recorded in Hyderabad on April 27 was in Red Hills at 39.6 degrees.

news Weather

Temperatures continued to soar across Telangana on Thursday, April 28, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a heat wave over four days in parts of the state. While dry weather is likely to prevail over Telangana as a whole, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in isolated pockets across Telangana, the IMD has said.

The IMD has said that on April 28, heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagityal and Rajanna Sircilla districts of Telangana. On April 29, it is likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla districts of Telangana. On April 30, temperatures are expected to see an increase at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts and on May 1, in isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal and Rajanna Sircilla, the IMD said.

Read: Need alternative agenda, not political fronts: Telangana CM KCR at TRS plenary

As per the IMD, a heat wave occurs when the actual maximum temperature of a place crosses 45 degrees Celsius or when there is a deviation of 4.5 to 6.4 degrees from the normal temperature. For heatwaves, the IMD issues alerts, ranging from green, yellow, orange to red. In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at around 45 degrees in various parts of Adilabad, followed by Jagtial. The highest maximum temperature recorded under the area of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was in Red Hills at 39.6 degrees.

Read: Why is an Adivasi MP from Telangana with Left background making anti-Muslim speeches?