Four dead in Chennai, Kancheepuram as Cyclone Mandous wreaks havoc

The cyclonic storm weakened into a deep depression after crossing the coast of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, December 10.

Cyclonic storm Mandous, which crossed the coast at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu, has weakened into a deep depression after wreaking havoc in Chennai and its neighbourhoods. According to initial information, two people died due to rain-related incidents in Chennai, and two died in Kancheepuram. According to reports, the deceased from Chennai have been identified as Lakshmi (45) and Rajendran (25). They are from Madipakkam and Ramnagar respectively and died after stepping on a live wire during the landfall.

Due to heavy winds, up to 400 trees were uprooted in the city. According to PTI, 52 of them have been removed in coordination with the city police. Power disruption has also been reported in several parts of Chennai. Relief teams from Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) have been proactive in restoring electricity and clearing roads. It is also reported that there has been little to no water stagnation in the city.

"Cyclonic storm Mandous weakened into a deep depression over the north Tamil Nadu coast. To move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of 10th december," the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai, said in a tweet. Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, citing initial estimates, said there was no major damage reported. Over 9,000 persons have been lodged in 205 relief centres, he added

Power poles fell down in five locations and three had been cleared. Vehicular traffic, which has been suspended on the Kamarajar Salai off the Marina, has been resumed, police said. Subways did not suffer waterlogging.

Owing to the cyclone, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, December 10, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipettai, Vellore, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri. Isolated rainfall is expected on the same day in Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram.

To prepare for the cyclone, 14 groups comprising 476 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were deployed in 10 districts – Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladurai, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram.

(With PTI inputs)