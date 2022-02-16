Four college students killed in road accident on NH75 near Bengaluru

Police suspect overspeeding to be the cause of the accident.

Four college students, including a woman, were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident on National Highway 75 in Karnataka’s Bengaluru Rural district on Wednesday, February 16. The deceased have been identified as Vaishnavi, Bharath, Siril and Venkat, while the injured have been identified as Siri Krishna and Ankita Reddy.

According to police, the incident took place when the students of Garden City College in Bengaluru were returning from a trip in Kolar. However, the driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle, causing it to hit the divider on the highway and cross over to the other side. The vehicle was then crushed under the wheels of a truck. Police suspect overspeeding to be the cause of the accident. The Hosakote police are investigating the matter.

In January, a collision between an interstate truck and a WagonR car in Bengaluru’s NICE road caused a major traffic pile-up. Two other cars, a Toyota Qualis and a Maruti Suzuki Swift and three more container trucks were damaged in the ensuing pile-up, the police said. Four people, including two men and two women between the ages of 25 and 30 lost their lives in the accident. According to the police, three of the victims, Mohammed Fadzil, Abhilash and Jeena were software professionals. The other victim, Shilpa, was a school teacher.

“In this accident, all the four occupants (two gents and two ladies) of the WagonR vehicle have died. Four occupants of Qualis vehicle also had received injury and are undergoing treatment. The Swift vehicle had two occupants who had received very minor injuries,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) West Division Kuldeep Kumar Jain said at the time.

