Three techies and a teacher killed in Bengaluru as speeding truck crashes into car

The fatal accident occurred on Nice road near Puravankara Apartment at 9.30 pm on Friday, January 7.

In a major accident that led to a pile-up of several cars on Bengaluru’s Nice road, four people, including two men and two women, aged between 25 and 30 lost their lives on Friday, January 7. According to the police, three of the victims, Mohammed Fadzil, Abhilash and Jeena were software professionals. The other victim, Shilpa, was a school teacher.

The fatal accident occurred on Nice road near Puravankara Apartment at 9.30 pm. The chain of collisions involved several cars and container trucks. The accident was initially caused by the driver of an interstate truck with a Tamil Nadu registration when he was driving rashly and hit a Maruti Suzuki WagonR car due to overspeeding, the police said.

Due to the impact, the car hit other vehicles causing a chain of collisions and a pile-up. Two other cars, a Toyota Qualis and a Maruti Suzuki Swift and three more container trucks were damaged in the ensuing pile-up, the police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) West Division Kuldeep Kumar Jain in a document said, “In this accident, all the four occupants (two gents and two ladies) of WagonR vehicle have died. Four occupants of Qualis vehicle also had received injury and are undergoing treatment. The Swift vehicle had two occupants who had received very minor injuries.”

He further stated that a case has been registered and an investigation has been undertaken.

Just a month earlier, on December 7, 2021, another major accident had taken place in Bengaluru at the Indiranagar 80 Feet road. In the accident, the driver of a Mercedes Benz was speeding and rammed into a car in front of them which in turn led to a chain of collisions and a pile-up that involved many vehicles. The accident killed one and had left several others injured. Due to the intensity of the collision, two cars had been damaged beyond recognition.