Former WWE wrestler The Great Khali joins BJP ahead of Punjab polls

Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh and other party officials in Delhi.

Wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, or as he is more popularly known for participating in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as 'The Great Khali', has joined the BJP. Khali was instituted into the party in the presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh and party national general secretary Arun Singh and Member of Parliament Sunita Duggal on Thursday, February 10, at the partyâ€™s national headquarters in Delhi. The news comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, which are slated to begin on February 20.

Welcoming the WWE wrestler, Jitendra Singh said that like his strong physique and thoughts, Khali will work towards strengthening the party. "The Great Khali will remain a source of inspiration for the youth in the country. I am thankful to him for joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey to take the country forward. People from all sections of the society are joining the BJP," the Union minister said.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP is the world's largest party and The Great Khali, who defeated many famous wrestlers of the world, is joining the party. Son of a farmer, who also served as an officer in Punjab Police, Khali has made the country proud and I am happy that he is joining the BJP."

"I have joined the BJP as I am inspired and influenced by the BJP's policy for the nation. The BJP's policy is aimed at the country's progress. I admire the work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country. So, I thought why not be a part of his journey for the nation's development. I will do whatever responsibility is given to me," Khali said after joining the BJP.

Professional WWE wrestler Khali also acted in some movies and has participated in the reality show Bigg Boss. Born in Himachal Pradesh, Khali served in the Punjab police in the 1990s before becoming a professional wrestler.

