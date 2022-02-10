No home quarantine for international travellers, ‘at risk’ nations category removed

The Health Ministry has recommended that international travellers arriving in India should self-monitor their health for next 14 days, instead of 7 days home quarantine as was mandated earlier.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday revised the guidelines for international arrivals, recommending that all travellers self-monitor their health for next 14 days, instead of 7 days home quarantine as was mandated earlier. The demarcation of 'at risk' and other countries has also been removed in the revised guidelines, which will come into effect from February 14.

"The demarcation of countries 'at-risk' & other countries removed. Accordingly need for giving samples on port of arrival & waiting till the result is obtained from countries 'at-risk' is dispensed with", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet. In a series of tweets, he also said that the need for undertaking RT-PCR test on 8th day and uploading the same on Air Suvidha portal is dispensed with.

Two per cent of international travellers from all countries will undergo random sampling on arrival. The travellers can leave the airport after submitting the sample.

According to the new guidelines, if travellers, under self-health monitoring, develop signs and symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call national helpline number (1075)/state helpline number.

The passengers, found to be symptomatic during screening post arrival, shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility, as per health protocol. If testing positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol, according to the revised guidelines.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had informed the Rajya Sabha that Omicron variant is the dominant variant in the country presently, and the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.

Following a risk based approach, provisions for mandatory pre-departure and post arrival RT-PCR testing on 8th day of arrival and a mandatory home quarantine for 7 days have been made in the guidelines for all international travellers to India, he had said.