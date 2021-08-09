Former TN DGP accused of sexual harassment by a woman IPS officer gets bail

Villupuram CJM court grants bail to former DGP and SP, both now in suspension

The Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Monday, August 9 granted bail to a former special Director-General of Police (DGP) rank officer in connection with sexual harassment charges filed against him by a woman IPS officer in February this year. Along with him, former Superintendent of Police Kannan IPS who was also named in the FIR for allegedly aiding the accused and intimidating the woman against filing a complaint was also granted bail by the court.

According to reports, the Chief judicial magistrate court on August 3 ordered the former DGP, now in suspension, to appear before the court on August 9 for the hearing of sexual harassment case, following the direction of Madras High Court. Former SP Kannan, also currently under suspension was named in the FIR after he tried to stop the woman officer from filing sexual harassment charges on the DGP.

Observing this case, the Madras High Court ordered the Villupuram CJM to wrap up the case before December 20. It is also to be noted that the Crime Branch-CID filed a 400 pages charge sheet in the Villupuram court on July 29.

According to the woman officer's complaint, the former DGP had requested her to accompany him in his car post their duty in Trichy and Pudukottai districts, where the former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami was touring. The woman IPS officer then alleged that during their way back, the former DGP misbehaved with her.

However, the allegations came to light after the Tamil Nadu government formed a six-member committee to further investigate the matter. Meanwhile, reports have also confirmed that about three IPS officers tried to stop the woman officer from filing the complaint. The officer was forcibly halted and allegedly threatened not to file a complaint against the former DGP.

Two of these officers are in the same ranks of the woman officer, while the third one was a senior officer, confirm reports. Citing these charges, the CB-CID had recommended action against the other officers involved in the case as well.